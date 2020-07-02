790 new cases of coronavirus have brought the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Nigeria to 26,474.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

According to the agency, the new cases were confirmed in 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The NCDC’s reports on Wednesday stated that 166 of the new cases were recorded in Delta State, followed by Lagos that usually records the bulk of the cases with 120 cases.

66 cases were detected in Enugu, 65 in Abuja, 60 in Ed0, 43 in Ogun, 41 in Kano, 39 in Kaduna, 33 in Ondo and 32 in Rivers state.

In Bayelsa, 29 new cases were recorded, 21 in Katsina, 20 in Imo, 18 in Kwara, 11 in Oyo and 10 in Abia state.

Other states where new cases were recorded include Benue (6), Gombe (4), Yobe, Bauchi and Kebbi (2) each.

However, 13 more deaths were recorded as the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country rose to 603 from 590.

On a positive note, 406 patients recovered from the virus on Wednesday. The total of discharged cases in Nigeria has now risen to 10,152.