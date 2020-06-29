Nigeria has now recorded a total of 24, 567 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 490 more cases.

The new cases were detected in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) 118 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 84 in Delta, 68 in Abuja, 39 in Plateau, 29 in Edo, 21 in Katsina, 13 in Imo, 12 in Ondo and 11 in Adamawa state.

In Ogun and Osun, eight cases each were confirmed. Six more cases in Rivers, five in Kano, three each in Enugu, Bauchi and Akwa Ibom, while and Kogi, Oyo and Bayelsa all recorded one case each.

The new cases bring the total number of infections in Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria to 10,144.

The NCDC’s report also showed that 382 patients recovered from the virus as discharged cases increased from 8,625 to 9,007, while the total number of deaths recorded so far currently stand 565.