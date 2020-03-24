Nigeria has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus, raising the total tally to 42.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 that the two cases were discovered in Lagos and Ogun.

"One case is a returning traveler. The second case is contact of a previously confirmed case," the agency said.

Nigeria's 42 cases have been recorded in six states - Lagos (29), FCT (7), Ogun (3), Ekiti (1), Oyo (1), and Edo (1).

Two of the cases have recovered and been discharged, while the nation's first coronavirus death was announced on Monday, March 23.

The 67-year-old deceased, Suleiman Achimugu, a former managing director of the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), died on Sunday, March 22 while receiving treatment at a specialist hospital in Abuja after he tested positive.