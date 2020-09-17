Following the announcement of 126 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, the total of confirmed cases of the disease in the country is now 56,604.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new cases were confirmed in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the agency, the highest number of the new cases was recorded in Abuja with 37 infections followed by Lagos with 27.

Plateau state recorded 16 new cases, Kaduna recorded nine, Abia, seven while Gombe and Ondo state confirmed six cases each.

In Imo state, five more cases were detected, while Delta, Ekiti, Kwara and Oyo all recorded two cases each, followed by Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Ogun and Yobe with one case each.

The daily update by the NCDC on Wednesday also showed that 47,872 patients have so far been discharged while 1,091 deaths have been recorded as a result of the virus.