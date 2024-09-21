ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria condemns terrorist attack on military airport in Mali

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria extends its deepest condolences to the government and people of Mali, particularly to the families of those who lost their lives.

Ambassador Eche Abu-Obe, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed the Nigerian government’s position in a statement on Saturday.

Eche said, “The Federal Republic of Nigeria strongly condemns the abominable terrorist attack that took place on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, targeting a military airport, training Centre and other sensitive locations in Bamako, Mali.

“This heinous act, which has claimed lives and caused the destruction of several military aircraft, is yet another stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by extremist groups in the region.

“It must be emphasised that acts of terrorism, regardless of where they occur, represent a threat to peace and security for the entire region.

“Nigeria extends its deepest condolences to the government and people of Mali, particularly to the families of those who lost their lives.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragic incident.”

Nigeria condemns terrorist attack on military airport in Mali

