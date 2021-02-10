Tagged “Share the Moment Together”, the event is organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Ministry of Information and Culture of Nigeria.

The online gala consists of three parts: Chinese Culture, Nigerian Culture, and Friendship between China and Nigeria. They will be jointly performed by artists from Chinese and Nigerian eminent performing art troupes.

The gala performance will not only showcase the beauty of traditional Chinese dance and music, but also displays the passion and vigour of Nigerian songs, dance and beats. The two cultures add radiance and beauty to each other and together voice a poem of friendship for diplomatic ties and for a better future.

The gala performance will be broadcast today on the Voice of China, CCTV.com, China Culture.org, and Africa Independent Television. Others are:

NTA News 24 at 9am

NTA Entertainment 7pm – 8pm

NTA Network 11:30pm – 12:30am

StarTimes Guide at 7 pm

StarTimes Sino Drama at 8:30 pm

The Honourable Minister of Culture and Tourism of China, Mr Hu Heping, and the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture of Nigeria (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture of Nigeria, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, shared their goodwill messages.

The Honourable Minister of Culture and Tourism of China, Mr Hu Heping said, “this year marks the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Nigeria, ever since which we have achieved progress featuring wholesomeness, stability and geniality.

“Especially since Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed building a closer China-Africa community with a shared future at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in September 2018, there has been a fast development of the bilateral cooperation in the regards of economy, culture, and public security, etc. and this development has come to its full fruition.

“In 2020, facing the unexpected COVID -19 pandemic, China and Nigeria have been supporting each other and fighting against the pandemic side by side. As such, the traditional friendship between the two peoples deepens, epitomizing the endeavours for deeper China-Africa cooperation.

“The Chinese and Nigerian artists have coordinated efforts to present this virtual show, which visualizes the two countries high spirit of intrepidity and inspiration, and delivers a goodwill message for working united for a better future. This event will definitely further strengthen the mutual understanding and the friendship between the two peoples and will enhance public and social supports for the strategic partnership between China and Nigeria,” he concludes.

The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture of Nigeria (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, on behalf of the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture of Nigeria, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said, “China and Nigeria demonstrated their commitment to a robust and healthy partnership on commercial cooperation in view of the China-Africa relationship.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971, China and Nigeria have been partnering in culture, security, commerce and other social areas, which has given a very strong tide to making our two countries share in the diplomatic relationship. The Nigerian people will always give valuable support for the Chinese-Nigerian relationship. The performance has given a platform for celebrating the best of both countries, on which he would like to extend congratulations.”

*This is a featured post.