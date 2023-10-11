ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria can produce 8m metric tonnes of fertiliser yearly - Expert

News Agency Of Nigeria

The expert stated that Nigeria has 70 registered fertiliser blending plants in the country and it's close to being self sufficient in NPK fertiliser production.

Fertiliser (Credit: Grain Producers Australia)
Fertiliser (Credit: Grain Producers Australia)

The Programme Lead for African Fertiliser Initiative with the International Fertilizer Development Centre (IFDC), Sebastian Nduva, made this known while speaking at the NPK Technical Working Group Validation Workshop in Abuja.

The expert said that Nigeria had the largest number of registered fertilizer blending plants in Africa and it’s close to being self sufficient in NPK fertiliser production.

”Nigeria has 70 registered fertiliser blending plants in the country. Unfortunately due to the high cost of the major farm inputs among other factors, about 500,000mt is demanded,” he said.

Nduva said also said that the high cost of fertilisers was due to importation of 40% of raw materials used for fertiliser production, the local price of the farm input influenced by global forces, also currency devaluation, conflicts in Eastern Europe has affected the sourcing market among other factors.

He said stakeholders are of the opinion that if government can take advantage of local production as well as the efficient and transparent system along the procurement and distribution of fertiliser it will help reduce the cost for farmers.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agribusiness and Productivity Enhancement, Dr Kingsley Uzoma commended the IFDC for aligning with the government’s objective to enhance food security.

Uzoma said with the data provided on the dashboard, the federal government can offer valuable guidance to potential investors in the fertiliser industry.

He suggested the need for the programme to consider including fertiliser quality, saying the inclusion will provide more comprehensive overview of the industry, benefiting both investors and government initiatives.

Also contributing, the President of fertiliser Producers and Supplier Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) Malam Abubakar Kasim recalled that President Bola Tinubu has rolled out plans to distribute fertilisers to farmers.

The FEPSAN president also agreed that the fertiliser blending plants in the country has installed capacity of eight million Mt of NPK but has never produced beyond 2million Mt due to lack of raw materials, foreign exchange among other limitations.

“Nigeria has the ability to be self sufficient in fertiliser production and if they get government support they can produce more than enough to even supply the whole of Africa''.

Abubakar said while they can assure of availability of the farm input, there is need to discuss with government on measures to undertake in other to make fertiliser more affordable to people.

