Nigeria beefs up security at borders with Chad following unrest

A rebel group, Fighters of the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), has been trying to take control of the country for the past couple of weeks.

Chadian president, Idriss Deby, was killed on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 during a visit to the frontlines in the north of the country where military forces have been fighting the rebels.

Nigeria's Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, said during a media briefing on Thursday, April 22 that the Federal Government is worried about the insecurity in Chad.

He said the unrest in the country holds troubling consequences for neighbouring countries like Nigeria.

"We remain mindful of our borders, and developments in Chad," he said.

Deby, president since 1990, was killed just hours after he was declared winner of the April 11 presidential election.