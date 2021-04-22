RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria beefs up security at borders with Chad following unrest

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The Federal Government is worried about the insecurity in Chad.

Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, says Nigeria is keeping a close eye on events in Chad [Nigerian Army]

Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria is beefing up security at the land borders it shares with Chad following unrest in the neighbouring African country.

Recommended articles

A rebel group, Fighters of the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), has been trying to take control of the country for the past couple of weeks.

Chadian president, Idriss Deby, was killed on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 during a visit to the frontlines in the north of the country where military forces have been fighting the rebels.

Nigeria's Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, said during a media briefing on Thursday, April 22 that the Federal Government is worried about the insecurity in Chad.

He said the unrest in the country holds troubling consequences for neighbouring countries like Nigeria.

"We remain mindful of our borders, and developments in Chad," he said.

Deby, president since 1990, was killed just hours after he was declared winner of the April 11 presidential election.

His son, Mahamat Kaka, has already been named interim president by a transitional council of military officers.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Sex workers in Bauchi will be painstakingly counted and advised to change profession