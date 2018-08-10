Nigeria at crucial stage of development — Gov. Yari

news

Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara says Nigeria is at a very crucial stage of its development as a nation, and in need of special prayers.

Yari made the observation on Friday in Gusau, in his farewell address to intending pilgrims for the Hajj Saudi Arabia.

It came as the first batch of the state’s contingent departed Gusau for the Sultan Abubakar ll International Airport, Sokoto, for their transportation to Saudi Arabia.

Yari, represented by his Deputy, Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala, urged the intending pilgrims from the state to offer special prayers for the state and national development in the Holyland.

“Nigeria is being faced with various forms of challenges, especially on security, at a time when we are heading towards a general election.

“Your selection by Allah for this year’s Hajj exercise is therefore, no doubt, a special one, and as the chosen ones, God has given you the opportunity to make several positive requests and prayers.

“ So, I am soliciting this special prayer from you.

“Only Allah’s intervention can save us now because we have asked for security agents to tackle the issue of insecurity, especially in our state, and the Federal Government has done so, but still, the challenges are there,” he said.

According to the governor, when all hands come together in prayer, God will surely answer.

The governor said the almighty would visit all terrorists and their sponsors with his wrath, so that the nation could regain its peaceful coexistence.

He directed all officials that would guide the conduct of the pilgrims throughout the exercise to be of exemplary character.

The governor also called on the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the nation.

Earlier in an address, the Chairman of the state’s Hajj Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Danko, said that 2,158 persons would be performing this year’s Hajj from the state.

Danko informed the Governor that all arrangement for the comfort of the pilgrims had been adequately taken care of right from the Hajj camp in Gusau, until their return after the exercise.

The Chairman appealed to the state government to rehabilitate the Hajj camp, and improve the standard of the facilities there.

Also in his remarks, the state’s Amirul Hajj, who is also the Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Abubakar Tambari, called on the pilgrims to be patient as they embark on the annual religious obligation.

He urged them to pray for those who were killed by bandits and for God to expose the perpetrators.