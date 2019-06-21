The Nigeria Army is ready to partner with relevant agencies to enhance rapid technological development, Maj. Gen. Kassim Abdulkarim, Commander, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), said on Thursday in Minna.

“The Nigeria Army is committed to promoting rapid technological growth in the country and will always be ready to collaborate with agencies and organisations toward realising that goal,” Abdulkarim stated.

He spoke at a workshop organised to keep TRADOC personnel and researchers abreast of global trends in technological advancement.

The workshop had the theme: “Challenges of Research and Development in Nigeria Army Vehicle Manufacturing Company”.

Represented by Brig. Gen. Richard Mbang, Director, Research and Development at TRADOC, Abdulkarim said that updating the knowledge of the soldiers in that area was the only way to enable them benefit from global technological advancement.

According to him, the dynamic approach and pragmatic planning of the Chief Of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Yusuf Buratai, is a manifestation of his desire to improve the army and translate it into a professionally responsive force.

He said that research and development could hardly be meaningful without appropriate synergy with relevant research institutions, adding that the Nigeria Army would intensify efforts towards effective collaboration with more research outfits for optimal benefits.

Abdulkarim explained that Buratai’s major goal of ensuring a professionally responsive Army would only be achieved if all facets of the force keyed into that vision by consistently improving the knowledge of personnel.