Nigeria Ambassador to Qatar, Abdullahi Wase is dead

news

The Ambassador of Nigeria to Qatar, Amb. Abdullahi Wase is dead.

According to Punch, this was made known to newsmen by the spokesman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Elias-Fatile on Saturday, September 15, 2018.

Elias-Fatile said the Ambassador, who died on Friday, September 14, 2018, was sick for a while.

A statement issued by the ministry reads: “The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, received the news of his death with shock and prayed that God grant his family and the nation the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

Amb. Abdullahi Wase was buried in Doha Qatar on Saturday.