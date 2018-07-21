Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Nigeria Air is plan by cabals to siphon billions - PDP

Nigeria Air PDP says national carrier is plan by cabals to siphon billions

The PDP in a statement said it is clear that Nigeria Air project is a huge scam and a ploy by cabals to siphon billions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria Air is plan by cabals to siphon billions - PDP play

The PDP in a statement said it is clear that Nigeria Air project is a huge scam and a ploy by cabals to siphon billions.

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)

Nigeria's opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has taken a swipe at the launch of Nigeria's national carrier, Nigeria Air, calling it a ploy to scam the country.

The PDP in a statement by its national spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said, "It is clear that the entire project is a huge scam and that the five percent government funding is a direct ploy by the cabal at the Buhari presidency to siphon billions of naira, using a phantom project.

He further said, "it is unfortunate that, not having any development project to parade, Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have now resorted to international kite-flying aimed at hoodwinking unsuspecting Nigerians.”

Minister meets aircraft manufacturers investors in UK play

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, meeting with management of Airbus Aircraft Manufacturer at the ongoing Farnborough International Air Show in the United Kingdom

(NAN)

 

ALSO READ: 5 things Nigeria Air should learn from Ethiopian Airlines

Nigeria Air launch is a joke - PDP

Ologbondiyan also said the unveiling of the national carrier is nothing but a huge joke querying the plans being made by the government to roll out in December 2018.

He said: “Is it not comical that while other nations are unveiling and rolling out real planes, the Buhari administration, in a most hilarious manner, is ‘unveiling’ drawings of an airplane, name, logo and imaginary routes of a non-existent fleet, as our national carrier, in faraway London?” the party asked.

PDP says FG's looters' List is baseless play

PDP's National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan

(ThisDay)

 

“Apart from drawings of airplanes, there are no structures to indicate that a new airline, billed to commence operation in December this year, is being set up; there are no offices, no recruitment of personnel and no form of ground activity anywhere in the country.

“Does it not smack of pure scam that less than six months to commence operations, the supposed new airline has not even started the process of licensing, even when it takes a minimum of six months for a new airline to obtain air operating license and three months to develop its manuals?

No known private investor or deal signed for Nigeria Air - PDP

The PDP also said the federal government had been unable to list any private investor it has gone into negotiation or signed any form of deal with in the said project.

ALSO READ: Minister of state for aviation presents “Nigeria Air” to investors, partners

The party said, “If the Buhari administration is not on a fantasy trip to beguile Nigerians and pave further ways for its humongous corruption, it should have focused on our existing national carrier structures in addition to three operating airlines, already taken over by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria(AMCON).”

On Wednesday, July18, 2018, the Federal Government through Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation, unveiled the logo and name of the new national carrier, Nigeria Air, at the Farnborough International Airshow in London.

Sirika said the government will not own more than five percent of the airline, and that the airline’s operations are scheduled to begin in December 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osun APC Primary Crisis hits party as Tinubu 'imposes' candidate for...bullet
2 N-Power FG releases list of newly-employed 300,000 Nigerians on Fridaybullet
3 Buhari President, Senate President, VP in close door meetingbullet

Related Articles

Nigeria Air 5 things national carrier should learn from Africa’s most profitable airline, Ethiopian Airlines
Hadi Sirika Minister of state for aviation presents “Nigeria Air” to investors, partners
Nigeria Airways FG renames national carrier from "Nigeria Airways" to "Nigeria Air"
Pulse News Roundup An 'assassination' attempt, a rebranded national carrier, 2019 games and other stories of the week
Apapa-Oshodi Ambode sets up special squad to keep trucks off highway
Nigeria Air Aviation union threatens to sabotage FG's new national carrier
Pulse Opinion Stop 'hating', just support Nigeria Air
In Benue Air force denies preventing Southern, Middle Belt Forum from landing at Makurdi airport
Hadi Sirika Minister meets aircraft manufacturers, investors in UK over National Carrier
Restructuring Southern and Middle Belt Forum stopped from flying to summit

Local

Eko Disco rehabilitates facilities in Ikoyi
EKEDC Eko Disco rehabilitates facilities in Ikoyi
The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has said that Nigeria has become more divided under President Buhari.
Buhari Nigeria more divided under President – Ekweremadu
Electricity: Eko Disco gives reason for outage
Power Supply Police to assist EKEDC in debt recovery
Wives of herdsmen are harvesting our crops - Barkin Ladi residents cry out for help
In Plateau Wives of herdsmen are harvesting our crops - Barkin Ladi residents cry out