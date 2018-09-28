news

A pilot of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has died after he crashed a F-7Ni aircraft in Abuja on Friday, September 28, 2018.

Two NAF aircrafts were involved in the crash when they reprotedly collided during rehearsals ahead of the 58th Independence Day Anniversary celebrations scheduled for October 1, 2018.

In a brief statement signed by NAF's Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, he said the unnamed pilot had successfully ejected from the aircraft but later died.

"It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce that one of the pilots who successfully ejected from one of the F-7Ni aircraft that crashed earlier today has passed on. May his soul RIP. Additional details on the incident will be communicated later," the statement read.

