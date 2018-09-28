Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NAF pilot dies after crashing aircraft in Abuja

Nigeria Air Force NAF pilot dies after crashing aircraft in Abuja

The unnamed pilot had successfully ejected from the aircraft but later died.

  • Published:
F-7Ni aircraft of the Nigeria Air Force play

F-7Ni aircraft of the Nigeria Air Force

(NAF)

A pilot of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has died after he crashed a F-7Ni aircraft in Abuja on Friday, September 28, 2018.

Two NAF aircrafts were involved in the crash when they reprotedly collided during rehearsals ahead of the 58th Independence Day Anniversary celebrations scheduled for October 1, 2018.

In a brief statement signed by NAF's Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, he said the unnamed pilot had successfully ejected from the aircraft but later died.

"It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce that one of the pilots who successfully ejected from one of the F-7Ni aircraft that crashed earlier today has passed on. May his soul RIP. Additional details on the incident will be communicated later," the statement read.

Details later.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Earth Movements FG says these 5 states may experience an earthquakebullet
2 Aisha Buhari First Lady reacts to alleged N2.5bn fraud against her aidebullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC...bullet

Related Articles

Nigeria Air Force 2 aircrafts crash in Abuja during rehearsal for 58th Independence Day celebrations
Boko Haram Troops overpower terrorists in Bama
Boko Haram NAF destroys vehicles along Gudumbali-Tumbun Rego, axis in Borno
Sadiq Abubakar NAF acquires 30 aircraft, activates 13 in 3 years — CAS
In Borno NAF neutralises Boko Haram vehicle, fighters in Tumbun Rego
Boko Haram NAF destroy more terrorists hideouts in Sambisa forest

Local

2 Nigeria Air Force aircrafts crash during rehearsal
Nigeria Air Force 2 aircrafts crash in Abuja during rehearsal for 58th Independence Day celebrations
ASUU threatens nationwide strike over 2009 agreement with govt
ASUU Union threatens strike over 2017 agreement
In Abuja NAPTIP seals hotel, arrests 3 suspects for alleged use of underage girls for prostitution
Flooding in Nigeria has claimed nearly 200 lives
Flooding Flash flood in Enugu community kills 2
X
Advertisement