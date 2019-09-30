Okorocha gave the advice in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Owerri.

Although he admitted that Nigeria was passing through series of challenges, he, however, said that some other counties in the world also passed through similar challenges before they arrive at their present positions.

“This sacrifice of patriotism is not for us alone, but for the generations yet unborn and for the sake of the future of the nation.

“We are turning 59, but I tell you that there could still be light at the darkest end of the tunnel; so let’s continue to make sacrifice for the country,’’ he advised.

Okorocha, who is the senator representing Imo West at the National Assembly, said time had come for Nigerians to begin to sing a new song of progress for Nigeria.