The Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has signed into law a bill that compels couples to conduct medical examinations before they can get married.

The Law to provide for Premarital Medical Examination in Niger State 2020 was signed by the governor in Minna on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Couples planning to marry will now have to submit themselves to medical tests for HIV/AIDS, genotype, blood group, hepatitis, or other fluids or tissue one month prior to marriage.

The results of the tests will only be handed to the parties or their representatives or counselors who will hand them over to the authority that conducts the marriage contract.

"No person shall formalise any marriage contract for any person wishing to marry without any medical certificate issued by a qualified medical doctor in respect of both parties," the law states.

Couples who violate the law are liable to be imprisoned for three months, fined N100,000, or both.

Governor Bello said the law is significant and will ensure couples are fit and healthy before getting married.