The traditional ruler died in the early hours of Tuesday in Minna after a protracted illness.

Matane described the late Emir as a bridge-builder who reached across ethnic, cultural, and religious divides to promote peace and unity not only in his domain but the state as a whole.

“The contributions of late Malam Salihu Tanko to the developments of Kagara Emirate, the state and indeed Nigeria are unparalleled.

“His life on earth was very eventful and his achievements in all spheres of life left indelible marks on the people of his domain and Nigerians.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Niger State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe, family of late Malam Salihu Tanko, and the people of Kagara Emirate,” Matane said.

He prayed that God would forgive the late Emir and grant his soul eternal rest as well as give his family and the people of the Emirate the strength to bear the loss.