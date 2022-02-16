Niger Republic to partner Kano State on Youth development

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Hassan Musa- Fagge on Tuesday in Kano, Moctar said that the his country was impressed with the laudable youth programmes and policies initiated by the Kano State Government.

According to him, the strides achieved in that sector made the Niger Republic Government to send a delegation to Kano on a study tour of its skills acquisition programme for youths.

He pointed out that the youth empowerment initiative of the Kano Government was worthy of emulation because of its impact.

Represented by his deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, the Kano State governor said his administration regarded youth empowerment as the backbone of development and so prioritised it.

“Empowering the youths is very essential to us because it prevents them from idleness, drug abuse and crimes,” he said.