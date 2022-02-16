RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger Republic to partner Kano State on Youth development

Niger Republic says it is ready to partner with the Kano State Government on youth development.

Niger’s Minister of Vocational Training, Kassoum Moctar, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Kano when he paid a courtesy call on Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje at the Government House, Kano.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Hassan Musa- Fagge on Tuesday in Kano, Moctar said that the his country was impressed with the laudable youth programmes and policies initiated by the Kano State Government.

According to him, the strides achieved in that sector made the Niger Republic Government to send a delegation to Kano on a study tour of its skills acquisition programme for youths.

He pointed out that the youth empowerment initiative of the Kano Government was worthy of emulation because of its impact.

Represented by his deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, the Kano State governor said his administration regarded youth empowerment as the backbone of development and so prioritised it.

“Empowering the youths is very essential to us because it prevents them from idleness, drug abuse and crimes,” he said.

Ganduje described the visit as a proof the cordial relations between the two countries and pledged it would be strengthened further.

