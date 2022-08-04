RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger Republic honours Matawalle, Bagudu, Badaru, others with National award

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has been conferred with a national award on security by the President Mohammed Bazoum of Niger Republic.

Niger Republic honours Matawalle, others (DailyNews24)

Bazoum, who presented the award to Matawalle at a ceremony on Wednesday in Niamey, said the governor was recognised for his immense contribution to the fight against trans-border crimes and terrorism.

According to a statement issued by Zailani Bappa, the governor’s media aide, other Nigerians honoured at the ceremony were Gov. Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa, his Kebbi counterpart, Atiku Bagudu, Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and the Chairman of BUA, Abdussamd Rabiu.

Bazoum also said that Matawalle was recognised by the Republic of Niger for his immense contribution towards checking trans-border crimes and terrorism.

He noted that Matawalle’s effort had significantly tackled trans-border crimes and helped in securing Zamfara and neighbouring North-Western states of Nigeria

The Nigerien president also said Matawalle is the first Governor in Nigeria to express worry to the Nigerien government over the free movement of light arms and small weapons through that Niger into parts of the North-Western states of Nigeria, including Zamfara.

”Matawalle equally demonstrated much concerns through repeated visits to Niger to share intelligence support with Niger.

”Matawalle also donated five Toyota Hilux vans to the Nigerien Government to enhance border patrol.

”Matawalle’s efforts led to the arrest of more than 40 notorious arms and ammunition dealers in Niger Republic whose destination was mostly Nigeria,” Bazoum was quoted as saying. .

The ceremony which took place at Tillaperi, a town of about 120 km away from the Capital, Niamey, witnessed the attendance of dignitaries from the Niger Republic and a large attendance of well wishers from across the Country.

Niger Republic honours Matawalle, Bagudu, Badaru, others with National award

