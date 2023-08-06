As the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the responsibility of addressing Africa's latest troubling coup has become his first major task.

The decision of ECOWAS, under his leadership, to threaten the possible deployment of military action against the coup plotters, which would mean an invasion of Nigeria's next-door neighbours, has divided opinion locally and in the international community.

We asked Google's artificial intelligence chatbot, Bard, to advice the Nigerian president on how to resolve the problem.

What Bard wrote

President Bola Tinubu should condemn the military coup in Niger Republic and call for the restoration of civilian rule.

He should also work with other African leaders to impose sanctions on the coup leaders and their supporters.

In addition, he should offer to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Niger Republic.

Here are some specific steps that President Tinubu can take

Condemn the coup in the strongest possible terms. Call for the immediate restoration of civilian rule. Work with other African leaders to impose sanctions on the coup leaders and their supporters. Offer Nigeria's support to the people of Niger Republic as they work to restore democracy. Provide humanitarian assistance to those affected by the coup. Help to train Nigerien security forces to prevent future coups. Work with ECOWAS to ensure that the coup does not destabilise the region. Support the efforts of the United Nations to restore democracy in Niger Republic.

It is important for President Tinubu to take a strong stand against the coup in Niger Republic. The coup is a setback for democracy in Africa and it could have a ripple effect in other countries.

By taking a strong stand, President Tinubu can help to send a message that coups will not be tolerated in Africa.

In addition to taking these steps, President Tinubu should also work to strengthen democracy in Nigeria. He should promote good governance and rule of law, and he should protect the rights of citizens.