The Information Officer, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Abubakar Kuta, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Minna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that poultry in the state were being infected by type A flu.

The statement disclosed that thousands of birds in the state, worth millions of naira, had been lost to the flu.

It advised poultry farmers to be vigilant and to report any incident of sudden high mortality of their birds to the ministry.

The statement advised farmers to maintain strict farm hygiene, restrict movement of vehicles and people into their farms.

It also advised them to disinfect farm premises and utensils to check the transmission of the virus.

It also cautioned farmers against the exchange of egg crates and other equipment from other farms.

The statement advised the public and livestock marketers to minimise contacts with sick and dead birds.