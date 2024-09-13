Niger lawmaker dies after brief illness

Recommended articles
The lawmaker’s demise was announced in a statement by Malam Farouq Isah, Head of Media and Public Relations of the assembly in Minna, on Friday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Duza was the Chairman of the House Committee on Security and Intelligence.
Isah said the member died during a brief illness and prayed to the Almighty God to grant his soul eternal rest.
He also prayed to God to give the leadership, members, and staff of the assembly, as well as Munya constituents, the fortitude to bear the loss.