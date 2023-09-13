Niger Govt warns against diversion of food palliatives

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Muazu Janta, advised to those in the committee for the distribution to be honest and ensure transparency. Jantabo handed down the warning during the inauguration of the distribution exercise held at Lapai council secretariat on Tuesday.

He outlined measures taken by the standing committees for even distribution of items to ensure inclusiveness devoid of rancour and bitterness. The commissioner reiterated the enforcement of Gov. Mohammed Bago’s directives to ensure equitable distribution of foodstuff like rice beans and garri and other items to all targeted communities.

According to him, special consideration for two wards in Lapai, known for their cosmopolitan demographics and township location, received special attention as agreed by the committee.

They are allocations for Gabas-Kudu and Arewa-Yamma wards that received nine bags of rice and two bags of beans each, saying that the political appointees in the 10 wards of council agreed and contributed to cover the outstanding ₦1,518,000 for logistics.

Jantabo added that allocation for other eight remaining wards in Lapai local government area also got eight bags of rice and two bags of beans with additional six bags of rice each.

He noted that provisions were also made for security agencies like the Lapai Police Division received three bags of rice; the Army two bags and the Vigilantes 20 bags.

“This is in addition to the allocations for the DSS, SIB, Civil Defence Corps, Fire Service and Prisons Service,” he stated.

Jantabo maintained that there was a residual value of ₦798,000 left from the total items bought for distribution, just as the logistical costs for the distribution was estimated to cost N2.316 million, leaving a balance of ₦1.518 million, respectively.

