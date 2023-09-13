Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger Govt warns against diversion of food palliatives

News Agency Of Nigeria

State commissioner urges those in the committee for the distribution to be honest and ensure transparency.

Mohammed-Umaru-Bago, Governor of Niger State
Mohammed-Umaru-Bago, Governor of Niger State

Recommended articles

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Muazu Janta, advised to those in the committee for the distribution to be honest and ensure transparency. Jantabo handed down the warning during the inauguration of the distribution exercise held at Lapai council secretariat on Tuesday.

He outlined measures taken by the standing committees for even distribution of items to ensure inclusiveness devoid of rancour and bitterness. The commissioner reiterated the enforcement of Gov. Mohammed Bago’s directives to ensure equitable distribution of foodstuff like rice beans and garri and other items to all targeted communities.

According to him, special consideration for two wards in Lapai, known for their cosmopolitan demographics and township location, received special attention as agreed by the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are allocations for Gabas-Kudu and Arewa-Yamma wards that received nine bags of rice and two bags of beans each, saying that the political appointees in the 10 wards of council agreed and contributed to cover the outstanding ₦1,518,000 for logistics.

Jantabo added that allocation for other eight remaining wards in Lapai local government area also got eight bags of rice and two bags of beans with additional six bags of rice each.

He noted that provisions were also made for security agencies like the Lapai Police Division received three bags of rice; the Army two bags and the Vigilantes 20 bags.

“This is in addition to the allocations for the DSS, SIB, Civil Defence Corps, Fire Service and Prisons Service,” he stated.

Jantabo maintained that there was a residual value of ₦798,000 left from the total items bought for distribution, just as the logistical costs for the distribution was estimated to cost N2.316 million, leaving a balance of ₦1.518 million, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Lapai Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Kirikpo, has charged ward councillors to be fair and equitable in the distribution of palliatives at the grassroots level. He appreciated the effort of the committee headed by Jantabo for his support towards a successful distribution.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria, Benin Republic collaborating to strengthen trade relations - NCS

Nigeria, Benin Republic collaborating to strengthen trade relations - NCS

Lalong Senate winner, unacceptable to the people of Plateau - PDP

Lalong Senate winner, unacceptable to the people of Plateau - PDP

You should be able to get your passports in 2 weeks  —  Interior Minister

You should be able to get your passports in 2 weeks  —  Interior Minister

Lagos-Kano narrow gauge freight operations begins December - Minister

Lagos-Kano narrow gauge freight operations begins December - Minister

Shettima moves to represent Tinubu at G77 summit in Cuba

Shettima moves to represent Tinubu at G77 summit in Cuba

Niger Govt warns against diversion of food palliatives

Niger Govt warns against diversion of food palliatives

206 passengers onboard luxury cruise ship stuck in Greenland water

206 passengers onboard luxury cruise ship stuck in Greenland water

Fubara vows to sack school principals who associate with cultists in Rivers

Fubara vows to sack school principals who associate with cultists in Rivers

10,000 people missing after devastating floods hit Libya

10,000 people missing after devastating floods hit Libya

Pulse Sports

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president