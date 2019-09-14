Matane, spoke during an interactive meeting with media practitioners, security agencies and other stakeholders held at Legbo Kutigi International conference centre Minna.

He said the administration recognised the role technology could play in the fight against crimes and would deploy necessary infrastructure to tackle the security challenges.

He explained that closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance camera systems would be employed as an additional tool in fighting crime in the state.

Matani stressed that the government was worried over activities of bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers terrorising innocent residents, and was taking holistic measures to contain the threat.

He condemned in strong terms, the degree of carnage and mayhem bandits and kidnappers were causing in some parts of the state.

“The present administration led by Gov. Abubakar Bello is leaving no stone unturned in fashioning out strategies that will bring lasting solutions as well as forestall any breach of security in the state,’’ he said.

The SSG warned bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and perpetrators of other criminal activities to desist from their nefarious activities or face the full wrath of the law.

Matane stressed that the media has a responsibility to ensure peaceful coexistence and stability in the country.

He therefore urged media organisations to come up with educative programmes that would enable residents come forward with required intelligence information about bad elements in their midst.

Matane also urged residents to complement efforts of the state government by volunteering information about suspected miscreants in their midsts for security intervention.

Speaking earlier, Mrs Mary Barje, Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, assured that the state government would continue to provide enabling environment for media practitioners to perform optimally.