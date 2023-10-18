ADVERTISEMENT
Niger Govt set to establish food processing company to boost food production

News Agency Of Nigeria

The SSG added that the food processing company will aggregate, process and package farm produce to create business activities, boost farming and improve food security.

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]
Alhaji Abubakar Usman, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), disclosed this at the stakeholders’ meeting on Bobi Grazing Reserve in Minna on Wednesday. He said that the setting up of the company would unlock the immense potential of the livestock industry, attract investments, and promote job creation in the state.

According to him, the food processing company will aggregate, process and package farm produce to create business activities, boost farming and improve food security.

He said that the present administration’s commitment to agriculture was very strategic, adding, "knowing fully well that the sector is the only sure way for food security, employment generation, and raw materials for industrialisation.

“Hence the need for the government to reach out to every opportunity in order to achieve the set objectives and goals.”

Usman reiterated that the government was committed to actualising Bobi Grazing Reserve located in Mariga and Mashegu Local Government Areas in spite of bandits’ incursion.

He said the state government was committed to putting in place high-level security measures that would safeguard the reserve and private sector investments.

