Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Niger Govt. spends N290m to construct auditorium — Perm Sec

In Niger Govt. spends N290m to construct auditorium — Perm Sec

Dr Makum Sidi, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Niger, announced this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Minna.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gov. Sani Bello of Niger State play

Gov. Sani Bello of Niger State

(The Authority)

The Niger Government says it has spent N290 million to construct an auditorium at the College of Nursing Science Kontagora.

Dr Makum Sidi, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Niger, announced this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Minna.

He explained that part of the funds went on furniture for the school library and classrooms and noted that the state government would always provide qualified manpower for effective healthcare delivery.

He explained further that N149 million was spent on the construction of auditorium, while N46 million was used to buy furniture for the project.

N16 million was spent on the procurements of library furniture and books, while N55 million was committed on the procurement of furniture for classrooms.

“Similarly, N24 million was used to furnish the administrative block of the college,’’ he said.

The permanent secretary reiterated the commitment of the government in meeting the needs of the institution for optimal performance.

He said that the college served as a training ground for qualified manpower and that state government would support it at always.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Akpabio I joined APC to help Buhari fight corruption and poverty - Senatorbullet
2 Olawale Idris Ex-Lagos State Commissioner for Education died of stroke...bullet
3 Buhari President warns Nigerians to stop travelling illegally for...bullet

Related Articles

In Niger Delta Okowa urges new GOC 6th Div. to sustain existing security
Boko Haram UN, EU renews support for stability, resilience in Lake Chad Basin
Amnesty International Nigeria must stop unlawful arrests, detentions
Politics Here’s how much each Nigerian state is owing
Flood Alert NEMA raises alarm, urges evacuation of people from river banks
PIGB What exactly is this Petroleum Industry Governance Bill everyone's talking about?
Akpabio I joined APC to help Buhari fight corruption and poverty - Senator
Theresa May Britain's PM takes post-Brexit trade tour to Nigeria
Lagos State retains highest foreign debt portfolio, says DMO

Local

In Plateau Slain prison boss buried amid tears
Niger State Governor-elect, Abubakar-Bello
Niger Flood Government spends N674 on relief materials –official
Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar
Sadiq Abubakar Be professional, disciplined, Air Force chief directs personnel
Police confirm 8 dead in flood in Niger
In Niger Flood claims 14 lives — official