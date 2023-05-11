Niger Govt. sets up inauguration committee for May 29

Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the Government of the State, said in Minna on Thursday that the committee was mandated to ensure seamless inauguration ceremony.

He said that members of the committee were from the side of the outgoing government and the governor-elect.

“All efforts are geared towards a peaceful and smooth transfer of power from the All Progress Congress (APC) government to another APC government,” Matane said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that sub-committees would cover security and intelligence, venue and inauguration, protocol and accommodation and inaugural lecture, publicity and mobilisation.

Other areas are transportation, logistics and special events, dinner and entertainment as well as medical.

The SSG said already security agents have arrested over 200 miscreants disturbing the peace of the state capital.

He said that the step was taken to ensure hitch-free inauguration ceremony.