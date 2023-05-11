The sports category has moved to a new website.
Niger Govt. sets up inauguration committee for May 29

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that members of the committee were from the side of the outgoing government and the governor-elect.

Niger Government has set up a committee for the inauguration of the governor-elect, Mr Umar Bago
Niger Government has set up a committee for the inauguration of the governor-elect, Mr Umar Bago

Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the Government of the State, said in Minna on Thursday that the committee was mandated to ensure seamless inauguration ceremony.

He said that members of the committee were from the side of the outgoing government and the governor-elect.

“All efforts are geared towards a peaceful and smooth transfer of power from the All Progress Congress (APC) government to another APC government,” Matane said.

He said that sub-committees would cover security and intelligence, venue and inauguration, protocol and accommodation and inaugural lecture, publicity and mobilisation.

Other areas are transportation, logistics and special events, dinner and entertainment as well as medical.

The SSG said already security agents have arrested over 200 miscreants disturbing the peace of the state capital.

He said that the step was taken to ensure hitch-free inauguration ceremony.

Dr Mohammed Santuraki, Chairman of the inauguration committee, lauded the idea of collapsing the two committees into one and pledged to work together for seamless handover.

