The Niger State Government says all the passengers abducted from the Niger State Transit Authority bus have been released.

The state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello announced this on Twitter on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Bello tweeted, “We are pleased to announce to the general public the release of the NSTA passengers abducted a week ago while returning to Minna along the Minna-Zungeru road.”

The passengers were travelling from Kontagora to Minna in Niger state Transport mass transit bus when they were attacked by gunmen and abducted.

They regained freedom a week after their abduction.