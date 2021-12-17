RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger Govt removes Transport Secretary for calling Commissioner a 'liar'

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Niger Government has confirmed the removal of Abubakar Kolo as the Secretary of the Niger state Transport Authority (NSTA) for allegedly insulting the Commissioner of Transport.

Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello (thisday)
Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello (thisday)

The Head of Service (HOS). Hajiya Salamatu Abubakar, made the confirmation during an interface with the state House of assembly committee on transport in Minna on Thursday.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that trouble started during the review of the 2021 budget performance and the screening of the 2022 budget of the ministry of transport by the house committee on transport on Monday.

NAN reports that during the screening, the commissioner, Hajiya Ramatu Yaradua, alleged that she was insulted by the secretary.

Abubakar said investigation was ongoing to unravel the truth, adding that the redeployment was not a punishment.

Speaking, Mr Ahmed Marafa, member representing Chanchaga Constituency said the HOS has a responsibility to protect every civil servant in the state.

He said the action of the HOS was not inline with civil service rules, adding that the secretary was being victimised for revealing the facts and directed the HOS to redeploy him back to his former position.

“Return him back to his office to enable him complete the assignment to him by the committee, if he is not redeployed to his office, then passage of the budget will be delayed,” he said

Similarly, Mr Malik Madaki and Mr Ahmad Bello, members representing Bosso and Agwara constituencies, said the lawmakers would not fold their arms and allow any civil servants to be victimised for speaking the truth.

They said during the budget screening, the committee raised a question on NSTA which the secretary answered by telling the truth without insulting anyone.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Ibrahim Garba, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Transport, said the secretary insulted the commissioner when he told the committee that the commissioner was not telling the truth on the issue of buses procured for NSTA.

He said that the secretary had been at loggerhead with the commissioner.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Govt sets up Special Traffic Mayors to assist LASTMA

Lagos Govt sets up Special Traffic Mayors to assist LASTMA

Nigerians are proud of Buhari’s efforts in fighting corruption – Group

Nigerians are proud of Buhari’s efforts in fighting corruption – Group

5 biggest moments in Nigerian politics in 2021 [Pulse Picks 2021]

5 biggest moments in Nigerian politics in 2021 [Pulse Picks 2021]

'Nigerians are proud of you,' Gbajabiamila tells Buhari

'Nigerians are proud of you,' Gbajabiamila tells Buhari

Niger Govt removes Transport Secretary for calling Commissioner a 'liar'

Niger Govt removes Transport Secretary for calling Commissioner a 'liar'

Nigeria records 434 cases of Lassa fever, 80 deaths - NDCD

Nigeria records 434 cases of Lassa fever, 80 deaths - NDCD

Again, Lagos tops chart with 599 as Nigeria records 1,051 COVID-19 cases

Again, Lagos tops chart with 599 as Nigeria records 1,051 COVID-19 cases

Ngige congratulates President Buhari at 79

Ngige congratulates President Buhari at 79

Sanwo-Olu says Buhari is a courageous, passionate leader

Sanwo-Olu says Buhari is a courageous, passionate leader

Trending

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron

Nigeria retaliates as FG restricts airlines from UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia over Omicron (Solacebase)

Embassy confirms arrival of 78 Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

Nigerian students arrive Russia (NAN)

Emirates Airline suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely

Emirates Airline suspends flights to Nigeria indefinitely.

Dabiri-Erewa lauds David Alaba’s donation of N13.3 million to curb open defecation

David Alaba donates N133 million to curb open defecation in Nigeria (Real Champs)