Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government, gave the directives when he visited the scene of patrol tanker explosion in Diko-junction along Abuja-Kaduna expressway on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that three people lost their lives, many vehicles burnt and over some shops razed in a patrol tanker inferno that occurred on Friday night.

Matane also directed the Assistant Police Commissioner in Suleja Area Command to ensure the enforcement of evacuation of illegal motor parks in the area.

He appealed to tanker drivers to avoid speeding, adhere to traffic rules and avoid parking their vehicles by the road side to avoid future reoccurrence.

He paid a visit to the Village Head of Diko, Alhaji Sale Zobada where he commiserated with him over the loss of lives and properties in the area.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Ahmed Inga, Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), said that the death toll had risen to three.

He said that fourteen persons were affected, one person died instantly during the incident, two died in the hospital while receiving treatment, and eight persons sustained injuries.

Inga disclosed that the victims were from Kano, adding that the state government had facilitated the transfer of the injured persons to Kano based on their request.