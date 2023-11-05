Niger Govt earmarks ₦20bn for take-off of university of education

Alhaji Umar Bago, the state governor, disclosed this on Saturday in Minna, while inaugurating the committee saddled with the responsibility for the take-off of the university.

The university would operate side-by-side with the State College of Education in Minna.

According to Bago, “I have directed that ₦20 billion be included in the 2024 budget for the take-off of the Niger State University of Education."

He urged the committee to do away with bureaucratic judgment in discharging its duties.

The Governor gave the terms of reference of the committee to include the development of a transition programme for the full take-off of the university.

It is also to determine the financial and infrastructural requirements by the extant rules of the university laws and that of the National University Commission (NUC).

He mandated the committee to articulate project development implementations that would require community and private sector participation.

Bago ordered the committee to determine new prospects for manpower requirements for the university and fill in the gap for the state college of education by the master plan among others.

The Governor also explained that the take-off of the University of Education would not prevent the College of Education (COE) Minna, from running its own programmes, while operating under the university.

Bago who stressed his administration’s plans to make the state a hub of education, disclosed that proposals are also on for the establishment of the University of Agriculture, Mokwa, the University of Energy and Renewable Energy, Shiroro, as well as the University of Medicine in Suleja.

Also speaking, Prof Mohammed Yahaya, Chairman of the committee and former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), appreciated the Governor for finding them worthy to serve and promised to work diligently to ensure that the university becomes one of the best in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the current SSG, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, is the Co-Chairman of the Committee, while the Secretary is the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Lands and Survey, Dr. Abdul Hussaini.

Murtala Gana will serve as the assistant secretary.

