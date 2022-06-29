RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger Govt declares 2 days public holidays for civil servants to acquire PVC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Niger Government has declared Thursday and Friday as work-free days to enable civil servants who had not obtained their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), to do so.

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello [Niger State Government]
Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello [Niger State Government]

The Commissioner for Information, Dr Emmanuel Musa, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the the state weekly Executive Council Meeting at Government House Minna on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

Musa said the government harped on the importance of the PVC to the performance of their civic responsibilities.

The government said it did not want people, especially civil servants, to miss out on the opportunity of exercising their constitutional right of participating in the electoral process.

”The Government of Niger State acknowledges the importance of workers in the democratic process, and is aware that the only way workers can give life to their aspiration for a worker-friendly government is through their votes.

”Consequently, Thursday and Friday have been declared work-free days in all government offices across the state, to enable all public and civil servants to pick their PVCs so they can perform their civic duty.”

He said that the state government, along with security agencies, had taken concrete measures to deal with any form of security threats in the state.

Musa solicited the support of traditional and religious leaders in mobilising residents to volunteer reliable information on bad characters in their midst .

He said that credible information on suspected miscreants would enable the security personnel to apprehend them for prosecution

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FEC okays reforms to bolster non-oil revenue to N3.8trn annually

FEC okays reforms to bolster non-oil revenue to N3.8trn annually

Why nurses go through burnout as brain drain worsen– Practitioner explains

Why nurses go through burnout as brain drain worsen– Practitioner explains

Kaduna govt set to recruit 10,000 teachers after mass sacking

Kaduna govt set to recruit 10,000 teachers after mass sacking

PDP asks court to disqualify APC governorship, senatorial candidates in Benue

PDP asks court to disqualify APC governorship, senatorial candidates in Benue

12,387 Nigerians applied for National Housing Scheme — Fashola

12,387 Nigerians applied for National Housing Scheme — Fashola

Niger Govt declares 2 days public holidays for civil servants to acquire PVC

Niger Govt declares 2 days public holidays for civil servants to acquire PVC

Senate confirms Buhari’s 7 ministerial nominees

Senate confirms Buhari’s 7 ministerial nominees

Cross River community blames army for truncating children’s education

Cross River community blames army for truncating children’s education

UK to spend 6.2m Pounds on health, education in Kano State

UK to spend 6.2m Pounds on health, education in Kano State

Trending

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu’s arrest in UK, what we know so far

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu (TheNation)

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Army reacts as top officer, Major Udiadenye commits suicide

Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife sue NIMC, Immigration, 2 banks

Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu. [TheNation]

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil

FG to prosecute food vendors using transformer oil