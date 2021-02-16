The government announced this in a statement issued by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Muhammad Idris on Monday.

Idris said that on Feb.14 at about 14:50 hours, information was received that a 56-seater bus of Niger State Transport Authority with passengers from Minna to Kontagora ran into gunmen at Kundu village on Zungeru-Garin Gabas road area of Rafi Local Government.

“The state government has taken concrete security measures to ensure safe returns of the victims and to deal decisively with any person or group of people found wanting.

“We will ensure to rescue the victims and ensure such negative development does not occur in any part of the state.

“The state government appeal for calm among citizens, especially the relatives of the abducted persons.

“The state government appeal to all and sundry to help in providing required intelligence information that could assist security personnel to arrest and prosecute all those involved in the acts,” the statement said.