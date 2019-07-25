Matane made the condemnation on Wednesday in Minna when a delegation of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Committee, Niger State Axis, paid him a courtesy visit.

The delegation, led by Comrade Hussaini Ebbo, visited the SSG to register their concern over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa and their plan to stage a peaceful protest.

The SSG stressed that the incessant attacks on Nigerians across cities in South Africa was unacceptable and urged the South African Government to forestall further killings of Nigerians.

He recalled the prominent role Nigeria played during the struggle against apartheid and its support for majority rule.

“Nigerian Government fully supported the anti-apartheid movements which eventually led to dismantling of the apartheid regime.

“These efforts liberated the country after more than 100 years under the apartheid regime,” he said.

Matane explained that NANS has the right to conduct a peaceful protest on the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians

Earlier, Ebbo, said the visit was to intimate the government of an earlier plan by the students body to stage a peaceful demonstration on the issue on Thursday, but which was shelved due to security concerns.