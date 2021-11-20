RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger Govt bans sale of motorcycles as kidnappers now demand motorcycles as ransom

The state government says the measure was aimed at eradicating the activities of criminals, bandits and kidnappers.

Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello (thisday)
Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State has banned the sale of motorcycles in the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, said in a statement issued in Minna on Saturday that the ban resulted from incessant security challenges in some parts of state.

He stated that the ban was also informed by the fact that bandits and kidnappers now demand motorcycles as ransom.

He explained that the ban covered the sale of “any motorcycle (Bajaj, Boxer, Qiujeng, Honda ACE, Jingchen) with engine capacity from 185 Cubic Centimetres (cc) and above’’.

Matane stated also that the measure was aimed at eradicating the activities of criminals, bandits and kidnappers who unleashed mayhem on innocent citizens.

He condemned the degree of carnage and pandemonium bandits and kidnappers caused in parts of the state and reiterated its continued determination to rid the state of security threats.

Matane added that government was aware of the inconveniences the measure would cause the people, but the decision was taken in the overall interest of the state.

He appealed to dealers in motorcycles in the state to comply with the directive.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with security agencies on the security measures being put in place to put an end to activities of criminal elements.

The secretary to the state government also stated that government had ordered security agencies in the state to ensure effective and strict compliance and enforcement of the directive.

Matane reaffirmed that commercial motorcycling and operation of illegal garages remained banned in Minna and its environs.

