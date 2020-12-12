The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel-Berje said “an iroko tree in the pen Profession has fallen and Niger State has once again lost a passionate and dedicated citizen”.

Bello described the deceased as an exceptional media mogul who demonstrated courage in his write ups, adding that he was also a successful entrepreneur and politician who will be greatly missed.

The governor prayed for God’s comfort on the All Progressives Congress (APC), people of Niger State, the Media industry, family and close associates of Nda-Isaiah.

Late Sam Ndanusa Isaiah, popularly known as Sam Nda-Isaiah, was the Chairman and Founder of Leadership Newspaper.

Born in Minna on May 1, 1962, late Sam was a passionate newspaperman and pundit, his column, “Last Word” with a footnote, “Earshot”, was a must read.

He started the column as special writer and editorial board member of Daily Trust, before he founded Leadership Newspaper.

He served as a committee member in the Kano State government to revive The Triumph Newspapers owned by the Kano State government.

The deceased was also a pharmacist and entrepreneur with many successful businesses.

He was also a founding member of the APC and aspired for presidential ticket under the same APC for 2015 elections.

He was a the Kakakin Nupe, a traditional title in the Nupe Kingdom.