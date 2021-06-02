Niger Governor bans commercial motorcycles after gunmen attacked 17 communities in the state

The governor announced this in a statement on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, saying private motorcycles will be allowed to operate between 6 am and 9 pm daily.

The statement reads, “Niger State Government has banned commercial motorcycles in Minna metropolis effective tomorrow 3rd June 2021.

“Private motorcycles will be allowed to operate between 6 am to 9 pm daily.”

The announcement came after the state government said it was taking measures to secure the release of abducted students of Tegina Islamic School.

In a statement released on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, by the Niger State Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berge, the state government had said, it was “putting in measures to ensure the safe release of Islamic school children abducted by bandits in Tegina, Rafi Local Government.

“Giving update on the abduction to newsmen at the Government House, Minna, the state deputy Governor, Alhaji Anmed Mohammed Ketso, disclosed that the government was on the pursuit of the bandits and efforts are being put in place to identify the bandits.”