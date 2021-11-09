RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger Government demolishes home of suspected kidnapper

The suspect allegedly confessed to participating in about five kidnappings.

Home of suspected kidnapper demolished in Minna, Niger State [Niger State Government]

The Niger State government this week demolished twin flats belonging to a suspected kidnapper identified as Muhammed Amodu.

The NTA reported that the 35-year-old was identified as the mastermind of the abduction of two professors and four other staff of the University of Abuja last week

Niger's Commissioner for Local Government, Emmanuel Umar, said the suspect's confession led to the arrest of other suspects and rescue of the victims.

He also reportedly confessed that he had participated in about five kidnappings, and used the proceeds to buy the house in Yikangbe, a suburb of Minna, the state capital.

"One of the flats was said to have been occupied by the suspect and his family members, while the other flat was yet to be completed," the government said.

It was unclear if the government secured a court order to demolish the building, especially since the suspect has not yet been convicted.

The decision to demolish was taken following an expanded security meeting between the government, security chiefs, and traditional rulers.

Umar said the meeting also involved community leaders, hoteliers, and landlords who have been encouraged to report any suspicious movement within their neighbourhood.

Residents in Niger, including hundreds of school students, have suffered numerous incidents of abductions over the past year.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello also expressed concerns about the presence of Boko Haram elements in Shiroro, Munya, and Rafi local government areas of the state this week.

But he still insisted that security has improved due to the synergy between all relevant stakeholders.

