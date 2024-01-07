ADVERTISEMENT
Niger Gov says farmers now returning to farms after insecurity challenges

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bago said the president was positive about it, adding that he was delighted with what the state was doing.

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]
Bago added that he had offered to pilot the planned 500,000 hectares of agricultural production announced by President Bola Tinubu in his New Year message.

Bago said this in a statement on Sunday after meeting with President Tinubu in Abuja.

He said Niger State was now the leading state in terms of the food security initiative of the president as it had already started the implementation of 250,000 hectares of dry season farming.

“We’ve already signed an agreement with some companies for off-take and just to keep him up to speed with what we’re doing in agriculture,” he said on his visit to the president.

”The president’s New Year’s speech laid emphasis on agriculture and also the 500,000 hectares the government is planning to farm this 2024.

“Niger State has also provided itself as a pilot state for that project, and we are also ambitious to also match with the Federal Government 500,000 for 500,000.”

Niger Gov says farmers now returning to farms after insecurity challenges

