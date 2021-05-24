RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger dismisses 20 teachers for certificate forgery, abscondment

Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) has dismissed 20 teachers in public primary schools for certificate forgery and absence from work.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday by the Board Public Relations Officer, Malam Idris Kolo.

Dr Isah Adamu, Chairman of NSUBEB, said that four teachers were dismissed from Gbako, three each from Bida and Lapai.

He he also disclosed that two from Agaie, Katcha and Lavun Local Government Areas.

He added that one each were dismissed from Mashegu, Munya and Shiroro Local Government Areas respectively.

Adamu explained that one teacher was dismissed in Kontagora for dereliction of work.

“The decision was taken at the management meeting in furtherance to the board’s determination at ensuring that only those with requisite qualifications and zeal to work are allowed into the teaching profession.

“The basic level of education is important; we cannot mortgage it for any reason.

“The board has resolved to flush out all unqualified teachers in public primary schools as part of measures to restore sanity in the teaching and learning at the basic level of education in the state,” he said.

The chairman noted that the board is in the first phase of verification and will continue until all the bad eggs are flushed.

