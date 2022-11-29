Niger Delta Integrity Group denies calling for Gen Ndiomu’s sack

According to a statement by its convener, Dr. Boma Horsfall, the group did not author the report calling for the sack of Ndiomu. He said the group holds the PAP interim administrator in high esteem because of his track records and desire to transform the amnesty programme.

Horsfall said the NDIG is strongly guided by the principles of Integrity, and as such, would not relegate itself to a cheap campaign of calumny against a man who is destined to change the narratives of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“The NDIG holds the PAP Interim Administrator in very high esteem, given his capacity and track records. It is pitiable that such characters who are calling for the sack of a man who understands transformation, are only exhibiting their myopic state of mind in public.

While the youths of other regions like the Southwest and Southeast have moved forward, are involved in more productive ventures, and are embracing technology innovations, the youths in the Niger Delta region have chosen to remain comfortable with the title of ‘ex-agitators’ and collecting stipends of N65,000, which has further promoted the culture of laziness,” he said.

He urged ‘faceless group’ to desist from using the name of the NDIG to spread fake news, warning that it will not hesitate to fish them and their sponsors, and subsequently petition them to the relevant security agencies.

“The NDIG urges the peddlers of this falsehood to find more sustainable means of livelihood, and desist from fighting others for their selfish benefit. They should emulate youths in the Niger Delta region who never carried guns, and are doing meaningful businesses and engaging in productive ventures.

“Our heart bleeds because our people always settle for peanuts. It is sad that since the establishment of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Presidential Amnesty Programme, no one from the Ijaw extraction has been made a millionaire from all these agitations, while we always fight for others to benefit,” he added.