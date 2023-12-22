ADVERTISEMENT
Niger Delta entrepreneur hails Tinubu for re-opening PH Refinery

The re-opening of the refinery will have major and significant impact on Nigeria’s oil production and economy.

According to Akinaka, who is the founder of Abitto Global Services limited, an oil and gas service provider, the re-opening of the refinery will have major and significant impact on Nigeria’s oil production and economy.

Akinaka, who is voted as one of the outstanding Young Entrepreneurs from the Niger Delta region, made the commendation while addressing newsmen in Yenagoa. He said the revamping and commencement of production by the refinery would help reduce the pressure on the nation’s currency and inflow of forex.

He added that it was also an advantage to the pursuit of Nigeria’s zero petroleum oil product import. Akinaka further commended Port Harcourt Refinery management, led by Ibrahim Onaja, and Technomont, the contractors, for their tireless work, unwavering dedication and commitment to the realisation of the objectives of rehabilitation of the refinery.

He said the near new state of the refinery was a testament of how leadership should be crucial to any sector as proven by Onoja and his team. Akinaka, in expressing the economic significance of the refinery, said, “The revitalisation of the Port Harcourt Refinery was not just about enhancing our energy capabilities; it is a powerful catalyst for economic growth.

“When the refinery becomes fully operational, it means an increased job opportunities, a boost to local businesses, and a ripple effect that will elevate the standard of living for our community.

“The refinery’s imminent operation is not just a fulfilment of a commitment, it is a beacon of hope for our economy, signalling a new era of self-reliance and prosperity.”

He called on the host communities, the Eleme and Okrika people, to work in synergy with the management, to reap the rewards of economic revitalisation. He maintained that the achievement was a explained that the effort that would shape the future of the region.

“Let us view the refinery as more than just an industrial facility; it is a symbol of our shared progress; a testament to what we can achieve when we work together towards a common goal.”

Akinaka urged citizens and indigenes of host communities of the project to see the projects as theirs and protect government assets. He added, "This is our refinery, our economic engine. Let us stand united in safeguarding and nurturing this valuable asset that holds the key to our community’s economic prosperity.

“Together, we can ensure that the benefits of the Port Harcourt Refinery reach every corner of Okrika, creating a legacy of prosperity for generations to come.”

