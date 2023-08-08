ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Niger coup plotters name former economist, new prime minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prime ministers of the ECOWAS member states will meet in Nigeria’s capital Abuja to discuss how to proceed.

Ali-Mahaman-Lamine-Zeine, former economy minister as the Niger’s new prime minister.
Ali-Mahaman-Lamine-Zeine, former economy minister as the Niger’s new prime minister.

Recommended articles

A spokesman for the military junta made the announcement on television late on Monday night.

Lamine Zeine was formerly the minister of economy and finance for several years in the cabinet of then-president Mamadou Tandja, who was ousted in 2010, and most recently worked as an economist for the African Development Bank in Chad, according to a Nigerien media report.

At the end of July, the military ousted the democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum and suspended the constitution in the country of 26 million inhabitants. Under Bazoum, Niger had been one of the last strategic partners of the West in the fight against the advance of Islamist terrorists in the Sahel.

ADVERTISEMENT

An ultimatum from the West African community of states ECOWAS to the coup plotters to reinstate Bazoum expired on the weekend. Otherwise, ECOWAS would take measures that could include force, the ultimatum said.

The prime ministers of the ECOWAS member states will now meet in Nigeria’s capital Abuja on Thursday to discuss how to proceed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inmates’ spouses, children praises PFI, PFNig

Inmates’ spouses, children praises PFI, PFNig

Tinubu told us he's not allowed to use his private jet to cut costs  —  NLC President

Tinubu told us he's not allowed to use his private jet to cut costs  —  NLC President

Karu LGA boss calls residents to be vigilant

Karu LGA boss calls residents to be vigilant

Niger coup plotters name former economist, new prime minister

Niger coup plotters name former economist, new prime minister

FG withdraws contempt proceedings against Organised Labour

FG withdraws contempt proceedings against Organised Labour

NHFSS trains 400 personnel on weapon handling, security information

NHFSS trains 400 personnel on weapon handling, security information

LASG completes modern floating jetty at CMS-Marina

LASG completes modern floating jetty at CMS-Marina

New Kogi FRSC Sector Commander tasks officers on discipline

New Kogi FRSC Sector Commander tasks officers on discipline

LASG set to partner Poland on economic development

LASG set to partner Poland on economic development

Pulse Sports

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria