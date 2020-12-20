Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Bawa and Clerk of the House, Abdullahi Kagara have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The state Commissioner of Information, Muhammed Idris announced this on Sunday, December 20, 2020, saying both Kagara and Bawa have gone in self-isolation.

This is coming two weeks after Binta Mamman, a member representing Gurara Local Government and Chairperson of the House Committee on Gender Affairs contracted the virus.

Due to this development, Idris said members of the assembly have been asked to undergo COVID-19 tests, adding that the results of some lawmakers are still being awaited.

He said, “We are yet to receive other results. But for now, many of us are in self-isolation.”

It will be recalled that teh state governor, Abubakar Bello announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 in November.