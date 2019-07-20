Wuse gave the assurance at a press conference in Minna on Friday, following a violent protest that erupted in Agaie Local Government Area within the week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protest was over the alleged refusal of the state assembly to swear in the Agaie member-elect despite a court judgment to that effect.

The Speaker described the crisis as unfortunate, saying people should always ventilate their grievances through proper channels.

“The crisis in Agaie is sad and unfortunate. I expected them to come to us and get the correct information about the issue.

“If you have any grievances, such grievances should be ventilated through a court,” he added

He said the Assembly had already resolved to swear in the Agaie member at its next sitting which was yet to take place.

ALSO READ: 5 Nigerian soldiers killed in Boko Haram ambush, Army confirms

“I have been away from town and my deputy is having health challenges, but I assure you that the matter is going to be resolved,” he said

According to him, the ongoing renovation of the assembly complex has also slowed the activities of the legislature.

“The renovation of the entire assembly complex is not helping matters and we don’t want to have our plenary elsewhere,” he added.