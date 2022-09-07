Niger Assembly recommends suspension of 15 LG chairmen

Presenting the report during plenary on Wednesday, Chairman of the committee, Abdulmalik Madaki said the affected chairmen were those of Mokwa, Gbako, Suleja, Gurara, Tafa, Paikoro, Bosso, Agwara, Borgu, Kontagora, Wushishi, Magama, Mashegu, Mariga and Rijau.

This, he said, was in line with the provision of sections 128 and 129 of the constitution of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

The action, Madaki added, was also in line with the provision of section 90 subsection one a b and c of local governments 2001 as amended.

He alleged that most of the suspended local government councils chairmen had collected the loan without following due process, which he said was unacceptable.

Mdaki said, ”the problem had added extra burden for the smooth running of local governments in the state.”

Madaki added that the deduction of N8 million from each from local government council for loan repayment be suspended.