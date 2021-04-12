NiDCOM in a congratulatory message via its Twitter account @nidcom_gov, said Oyedeji-Laosebikan’s designation as Queen’s Counsel was equivalent to the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) usually conferred on legal practitioners in Nigeria of not less than 10 years’ standing and who have distinguished themselves in the legal profession.

NAN reports that Oyedeji-Laosebikan is the proprietor of FLK Law Firm in Melfort, and presently the President of Law Society of Saskatchewan, Canada.

NiDCOM quoted the Minister of Justice and Attorney General for Saskatchewan, Gordon Wyant as saying during the designation ceremony on March 15: “I am pleased to recognise Dr Laosebikan for her commitment to the legal community and her dedication as the President of the Law Society of Saskatchewan.

“She is well-deserving of the Queen’s Counsel designation.”

Individuals must live in Saskatchewan, Canada, and must have practiced law for at least 10 years in the superior courts of any province or territory of Canada, the United Kingdom or Ireland to earn the honour of Queen’s Counsel.

Queen’s Counsel appointments are based on recommendations from a committee consisting of Saskatchewan’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General, the Chief Justice of the Court of Appeal for Saskatchewan or the Chief Justice of the Court of Queen’s Bench, and the past presidents of the Saskatchewan branch of the Canadian Bar Association and the Law Society of Saskatchewan.

Oyedeji-Laosebikan started practicing in Canada in 2011.

She finished her secondary school at Moremi High School, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in Nigeria.

She obtained LLB, LLM, and Ph.D. degrees in Nigerian and South African universities.

She was also a professor for a period of time in South Africa prior to moving to Melfort in 2004.