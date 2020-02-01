Speaking during the reception of the duo at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Dabiri-Erewa urged Nigerians to avoid irregular migration and improper documentation before traveling.

She further urged Nigerians to be of good conduct wherever they found themselves by obeying the laws of the country of stay.

The NIDCOM chief further advised Nigerians to take visa guidelines and policies of other countries seriously to avoid prosecution.

She expressed appreciation to the Kaduna State Government led by Gov. Nasir el-Rufai for the swift response to the matter, as well as the Nigerian Mission in Kenya and restated the President Muhammadu Buhari’s order that the welfare of Nigerians wherever they were remained paramount.

“However, anyone who commits a crime will face the penalty,” she said.

She appealed to Nigerians not to deliberately ignore laws as the consequences would not be worth it.

Although the case of these two Nigerians bordered on visa and passport issues which attracts a penalty of six months imprisonment in Kenya , the NIDCOM boss made further clarification that all issues pertaining to human trafficking were directly handled by the National Agency for the

Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), NIDCOM always referred such cases to NAPTIP, “which goes ahead to act and investigate further.”

Adams and Victor, who narrated their ordeals which included a six-month jail term, said they were very happy to be back home.

“Our prayer was that we come back home safely.

“The stress we went through was not worth it. My advice to all Nigerians is that they should be cautious and obey all the laws of other countries,” they said.

They added further that no matter the circumstances, “home is still the best place to be.”

Mr John, had travelled to Kenya in 2017 and was arrested for visa overstay which earned him a six-month imprisonment while Obialu was also imprisoned for passport and visa irregularities.