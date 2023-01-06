ADVERTISEMENT
NiDCOM advises Nigerians in Equatorial Guinea to renew permit, avoid sanctions

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has advised Nigerians in Equatorial Guinea to renew their permit if possible, to avoid sanctions by the host country.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, CEO/Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). [Twitter/@Ezeakachidozie]
According to him, the call is against the backdrop of notification by Equatorial Guinea, advising undocumented foreigners to voluntarily leave the country or face sanctions.

Balogun said: ”The attention of the Management of NiDCOM has been drawn to a letter from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on the above-mentioned subject matter.

”A report by the Government of Equatorial Guinea on Oct. 17, was issued, advising undocumented foreigners in their country to leave voluntarily or face government sanction.

”According to the report, this is aimed at curbing elements of sabotage and creating stability in the country of Equatorial Guinea.

”The letter also stated that obtaining a one or two-year residence permit by foreigners goes between 410USD and 620USD.

”As the commission is committed to the welfare of citizens, we advise Nigerians in Equatorial Guinea to renew their permit if possible, or apply to return to Nigeria if undocumented, to avoid sanctions by Equatorial Guinea.”

News Agency Of Nigeria
