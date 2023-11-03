ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NHRC says alleged brutality against Ajaero, an abuse of human rights

News Agency Of Nigeria

People’s rights to peaceful protest and freedom of expression should be respected for the progress of human and Nigerian society.

Joe Ajaero [The Guardian Nigeria]
Joe Ajaero [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The Executive Secretary, NHRC, Anthony Ojukwu, condemned the alleged brutality against Ajaero stressing that it was an abuse of his right to peaceful protest. Ojukwu said this in Abuja on Friday when he reacted to the alleged attack on mother’s NLC President.

He said that people’s rights to peaceful protest and freedom of expression should be respected for the progress of human and Nigerian society. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NLC alleged that Ajaero was picked up at the state secretariat of the congress and taken to an unknown location where he was brutalised.

Ojukwu, condemned the attack, describing it as gross violation of human rights of Ajaero and other Nigerians who might use protests to register their grievances against constituted authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a reprehensible act, a flagrant violation of human rights and an affront to the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

“Brutality on Mr. Joe Ajaero, a senior labour leader, represents impunity and a direct attack on the fundamental rights of individuals to associate and express their views and opinions freely, which is the cornerstone of a democratic society like ours."

The Commission reiterated that in a democratic nation like Nigeria, the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression must be respected and upheld no matter how uncomfortable law enforcement agents felt.

Ojukwu, therefore, called on the relevant authorities to swiftly investigate this ugly incident in order to bring the perpetrators to Justice and ensure such acts of brutality were never repeated or tolerated.

He maintained that persons responsible for the brutality were held accountable for their actions, to serve as a clear message that such behavior would not be tolerated in the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, it is unethical to use force and violence to arrest unarmed civilians; this brutal act is against international best practices for the promotion and protection of human rights.

“The Commission reiterate its commitment to upholding human rights, protecting freedom of expression, and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all individuals in the country,” he said.

“I am using this medium to call upon law enforcement agencies to exercise restraint and uphold the principles of democracy and respect for human rights when dealing with unarmed civilians while enforcing law and order.

“Together, we can build a society where every citizen’s rights and freedoms are safeguarded, respected and tolerated, where acts of violence and intimidation have no place,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Korea ambassador says Korea-Africa summit will attract humanitarian assistance

Korea ambassador says Korea-Africa summit will attract humanitarian assistance

Abia commissioner praises Gov Otti for appointing more women into office

Abia commissioner praises Gov Otti for appointing more women into office

Katsina Govt says it will never compromise quality in projects’ execution

Katsina Govt says it will never compromise quality in projects’ execution

NHRC says alleged brutality against Ajaero, an abuse of human rights

NHRC says alleged brutality against Ajaero, an abuse of human rights

Nigeria's New Government: 10 challenges requiring immediate resolution

Nigeria's New Government: 10 challenges requiring immediate resolution

Federal High Court orders immediate release of Emefiele from EFCC custody

Federal High Court orders immediate release of Emefiele from EFCC custody

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Why Nigerian government, its citizens don't have a loving relationship [Editor's Opinion]

Why Nigerian government, its citizens don't have a loving relationship [Editor's Opinion]

Journalist Usman Sahabi abducted by gunmen in Yola, Adamawa State

Journalist Usman Sahabi abducted by gunmen in Yola, Adamawa State

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers