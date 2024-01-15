ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NHRC says it received 752 complaints of human rights abuse in Plateau in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

The cases ranged from unlawful detention, extrajudicial killings, inhuman treatment, domestic violence to child abuse.

National Human Rights Commission's panel sitting in Abuja. [Twitter/@NhrcNigeria]
National Human Rights Commission's panel sitting in Abuja. [Twitter/@NhrcNigeria]

The Coordinator of the commission in the state, Veronica Abe, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos. According to Abe, the cases ranged from unlawful detention, extrajudicial killings, inhuman treatment, domestic violence to child abuse.

Others, she said, included child abandonment, rape, denial of inheritance and forced marriage.

“A total of 752 cases of human rights abuse were reported in Plateau between January and November 2023.

”Most of these cases have been treated and concluded, while some are still ongoing.

”1,053 persons were affected, including 166 women and 463 children,” she added.

The Coordinator assured that the pending cases would be addressed soon, and called on Plateau residents to report cases of abuse to the appropriate authorities for prompt action.

